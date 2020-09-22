Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Down 4.7%

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 51,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 305,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Galane Gold from C$0.67 to C$0.66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million and a PE ratio of -107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.81.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

