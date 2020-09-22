G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

