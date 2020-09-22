FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inventiva in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

