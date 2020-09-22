FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $20.10 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

