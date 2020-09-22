FY2021 EPS Estimates for NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NEXT/ADR stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

