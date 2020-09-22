FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.75). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 8,162 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $364,759.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.