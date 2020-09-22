FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Wingstop stock opened at $137.73 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

