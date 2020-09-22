Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $37.59

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $41.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 9,293 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

The company has a market cap of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,923. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

