FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $3.60. FTS International shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 994 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth $226,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTS International by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTS International by 384.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

