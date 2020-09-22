Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Free Tool Box Coin has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $574,625.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,143,124 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars.

