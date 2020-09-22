Franklin Electric Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

