Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $24.04. Franchise Group shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $962.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

