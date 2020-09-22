Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Outperform at CJS Securities

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 136.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

