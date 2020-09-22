Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

