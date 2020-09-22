Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Forsys Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Forsys Metals Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

