FLO (FLO) Trading 5% Lower This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, FLO has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $22,381.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

