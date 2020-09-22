FLIP Hits Market Cap of $243,139.56 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $243,139.56 and approximately $489.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.