FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.11.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674,416 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,124,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.