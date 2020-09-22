First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 981.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 6.88% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

