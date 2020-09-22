First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

FR opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

