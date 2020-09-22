First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 236,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.87% of First Bancorp worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,188 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,985 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

