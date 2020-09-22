FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $435,176.04

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $435,176.04 and $265.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.04384338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

