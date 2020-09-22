Financial Survey: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus IMPALA PLATINUM/S (NYSE:IMPUY)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nexa Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.37 -$146.63 million $0.36 17.97 IMPALA PLATINUM/S $4.49 billion 1.64 $1.03 billion $1.23 7.52

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 3 4 0 0 1.57 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nexa Resources pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -38.05% -3.86% -1.62% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S beats Nexa Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

