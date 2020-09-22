Financial Review: NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) vs. Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grasim Industries and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $10.48 billion 0.62 $253.38 million N/A N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.87 billion 4.33 $636.67 million $1.00 30.35

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grasim Industries.

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries N/A N/A N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 13.13% 21.15% 12.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grasim Industries and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grasim Industries has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR beats Grasim Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp. The company also offers cement products comprising grey cement; white cement for floorings and exterior wall finishes under the Birla White brand name; ready mix concrete; and putty for wall finishing and various architectural applications. In addition, it provides chemical products, such as rayon grade caustic soda; stable bleaching powder used in water purification, sanitation, and as a bleaching agent; poly aluminum chloride used in water treatment, paper sizing, and effluent treatment; and chloro sulphonic acid used in vinyl sulphate, the raw material for dyes and intermediates, saccharin, drugs, and pharmaceuticals, as well as chlorine/hydrochloric acid and chlorinated paraffin wax products. Further, the company provides textile products that include fabrics, synthetic yarns, and worsted dyed yarn spun, as well as branded suitings under the Grasim and Graviera brand names. It sells its textile products through a retail network of exclusive showrooms, as well as through wholesalers and multi-brand outlets. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Nagda, India.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

