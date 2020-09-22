Financial Analysis: VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) versus Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VSB Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.31 $3.41 million N/A N/A Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VSB Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

