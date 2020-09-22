Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. Focus on execution of strategic efforts are likely to boost the company's efficiency and revenues. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep the bank well-poised to undertake expansions strategies. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to sustain current dividends. However, Fifth Third's persistently rising expenses due to the investments in branch-digitization initiative remains a major concern. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind amid uncertain markets. Further, near-zero interest rates are expected to hurt margins, thereby adversely impacting the top line.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

