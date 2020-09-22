FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 10.40-10.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.40-10.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FDS opened at $336.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.23. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

