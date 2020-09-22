Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,955. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

