Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,518 shares of company stock worth $3,451,508. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 336.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exponent by 192.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

