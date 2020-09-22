Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.32.
In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
