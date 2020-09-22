Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.32.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

