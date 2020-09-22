Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $968.38 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $574.89 million and $968.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00047075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Kraken, Cryptomate and Bibox. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.03262557 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

