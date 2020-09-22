Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESNT. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.