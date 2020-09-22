EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $2.55 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00024279 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and OEX. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,974,567 coins and its circulating supply is 936,274,556 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, RightBTC, EXX, BCEX, Fatbtc, Kuna, YoBit, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Huobi, CoinTiger, Coinbe, Neraex, Koinex, Coinone, Liqui, Mercatox, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bibox, OTCBTC, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bitbns, ABCC, WazirX, BigONE, CoinEx, Tidebit, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bithumb, C2CX, BitFlip, Gate.io, CoinBene, Binance, Tidex, Hotbit, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Instant Bitex, IDCM, Upbit, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, LBank, BitMart, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Ovis, QBTC, Exrates, Rfinex, ZB.COM, Exmo, Coindeal, Kraken, IDAX, Cobinhood, Coinrail, DragonEX, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, CPDAX, TOPBTC, Poloniex and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

