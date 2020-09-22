Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 39,917 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

