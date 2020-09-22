Elysium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00420425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

