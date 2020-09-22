EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $8.92. EHang shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

EH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EHang in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised EHang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $473.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

