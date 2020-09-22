easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.