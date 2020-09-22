East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director William A. Fustos Acquires 2,000 Shares

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director William A. Fustos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $20,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.