DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 76,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 492,310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 938.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 420,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

