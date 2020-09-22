DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,454,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 33,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.