Dragonchain Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $68,495.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,762,775 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.