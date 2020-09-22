Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $656.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $656.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00232659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01400611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.