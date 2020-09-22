Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & 500.com (NASDAQ:WBAI) Financial Review

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Draftkings and 500.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A 500.com $5.70 million 23.37 -$91.41 million N/A N/A

Draftkings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 500.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Draftkings and 500.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 11 0 2.69 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Draftkings currently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Draftkings’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Draftkings is more favorable than 500.com.

Risk and Volatility

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.com has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81%

Summary

Draftkings beats 500.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

