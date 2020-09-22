Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It has re-initiated the current-year guidance on solid year-to-date margin performance and expectations of a possible demand improvement in the third quarter. Dover now expects adjusted EPS between $5.00 and $5.25 for 2020. However, Dover expects demand uncertainties and challenges related to COVID-19 to continue in the current year. The company is poised to gain from solid order backlog across its segments, strong growth in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding business for the current year. Dover's cost reduction initiatives, M&A and execution of margin targets are likely to aid third quarter earnings. Dover's strong financial position and prudent capital structure also bode well.”

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Dover stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.74. 7,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dover by 160.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.