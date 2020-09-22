Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Exmo, Kraken and CoinEx. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $335.56 million and $41.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00419855 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,370,522,490 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, BCEX, Bittylicious, Instant Bitex, Tidex, Exmo, Bit-Z, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tux Exchange, Robinhood, cfinex, Crex24, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, BtcTrade.im, C-Patex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitbns, Mercatox, CoinEx, QBTC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, CoinFalcon, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Ovis, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Koineks, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Bits Blockchain, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, BiteBTC, Indodax, C-CEX, Cryptomate, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

