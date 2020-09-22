Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $205.02 on Friday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -181.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $28,860,630. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 124.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 74.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 230.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

