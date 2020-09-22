DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $605,682.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $605,682.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00652217 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.62 or 0.14468034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

