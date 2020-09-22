Deutsche Bank Trims Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price to $29.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NKLA opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

