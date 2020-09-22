Dether Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,502.02 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Dether has a total market cap of $988,502.02 and approximately $5,300.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.04375308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

