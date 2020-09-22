Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $229,765.39 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $229,765.39 and approximately $3,100.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.01395027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00181904 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

